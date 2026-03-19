Taylor Swift confirms dazzling appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026

Taylor Swift's "got a long list of" nominations and she's ready to bag them all!
The Opalite hitmaker sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday, March 19, by confirming her first awards show appearance of 2026.
On its official Instagram account, iHeartRadio Canada announced that The Fate of Ophelia songstress will make an "in-person appearance" at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, stirring excitement among Swifties.
"After appearing virtually at the 2025 ceremony (pictured) the one and only Taylor Swift has just been announced to be making a special in-person appearance at the 2026 #iHeartAwards!" read the caption.
Fans' reactions:
Shortly after Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards was announced, fans began flooding social media expressing their thrill.
"yayyyyy," excitedly wrote a first, while another stated, "She's the only reason to watch!"
A third gushed, "Taylor Swift is a living legend. One of the greats."
"Finally Taylor will be appearing at an Award Show in 2026," added one more.
Taylor Swift 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations:
Taylor Swift currently leads the nominations pack with 9 nods at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
She has been nominated for Song of the Year (The Fate of Ophelia), Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Pop Song of the Year (The Fate of Ophelia), Favorite TikTok Dance (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Lyrics (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Music Video (The Fate of Ophelia), Favorite On Screen (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era), and Favorite Tour Style (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour).