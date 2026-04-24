Sydney Sweeney hits back with surprising ‘Euphoria’ update after massive backlash

Sydney Sweeney finally hit back with a surprising update about Euphoria Season 3 after constantly receiving massive backlash.
The 28-year-old actress, who seems unbothered by HBO series backlash, took to Instagram on Friday, April 24, and shared an article that read, "'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere surpasses 20 million viewers, up 68% vs Season 2."
According to Variety, the second episode of season 3 of the troubled teenage drama outperformed the second episode of Season 2 by 32 percent.
Despite backlash, season 3, which premiered on April 12, jumped from its initial three-day tally of 8.5 million to more than 12.3 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max.
The global total has surpassed 20 million viewers, a 68 percent improvement on the global viewership reached by the season 2 premiere in the same amount of time.
Moreover, WBD claims that Euphoria Season 3 is among the three most-watched returning HBO seasons in the history of HBO Max as a streaming platform.
The latest season, which stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Zendaya, has been making rounds on social media, due to its highly controversial scenes featuring Sweeney.
In the new season, her character Cassie becomes an OnlyFans model, including dressing up and acting like a dog and then posing as a toddler.