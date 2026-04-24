Katy Perry breaks silence after ex Russell Brand slams Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry - who recently found herself at an explosive sexual assault controversy has seemingly broken her silence after ex Russell Brand's shocking remarks.
The former husband of the Dark Horse songstress gave his two cents on Katy's new relationship with the former Canadian Prime Minister, in a new bombshell interview.
Russell - who was married to Katy for two years from 2010 to 2012, appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Megyn Kelly Show.
During the interview, Russell was asked about Katy's relationship with Justin, to which he responded, "I've put up with a lot with that ex-wife of mine, but you took it too far, KP."
While imitating Katy's another ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom's Lord of the Rings Elven character, Russell added "Legolas! I love that guy!".
"I do not like that Trudeau," the Death on the Nile star added, clearly expressing his disapproval.
Just hours after Russell's scathing comments went viral, the Harleys in Hawaii singer turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of throwback photos with a meaningful note.
Looking bact at her The Lifestimes Tour last year with a carousel of photos and videos from her shows, Katy wrote, "One year ago we kicked off The Lifetimes Tour. So MUCH has changed in one year and yes, I have changed so much in one year…"
She continued, "Advice to my year ago self? Put one foot in front of the other."
"It’s only when I look back that I can see the plan of the Invisible Hand calling me to greater glory. I couldn’t have made it without you. I love you for life, lifetimes," added the Firework crooner.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau - who recently attended Coachella 2026 began dating last year.
Before dating Justin, Katy was in a years-long relationship with Orlando Bloom, with whom she shared daughter, Daisy.