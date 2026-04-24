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'Michael': A pure magic or disaster? Here's what fans say about Michael Jackson biopic

Michael Jackson biopic featuring pop icon's nephew Jaafar Jackson hits theatres on April 24

Michael: A pure magic or disaster? Heres what fans say about Michael Jackson biopic
'Michael': A pure magic or disaster? Here's what fans say about Michael Jackson biopic

Michael, one of the most-awaited biopics has finally been released.

Based on late Michael Jackson, the most talked about film, is making rounds on social media.

Just days ago, the movie, in which the pop icon’s role is being played by his own nephew Jaafar Jackson, faced criticism by critiques over its storyline, calling it a complete whitewash.

However, many people, who have already watched the movie, are sharing their reviews on X; let’s find out what they have to say about the biopic:

A user wrote, "Just finished watching Michael in Screen X and — WOW!!! I felt like I was at a concert. Best biopic ever and for an MJ fan as big as I am — it was pure magic (sic)."

Michael: A pure magic or disaster? Heres what fans say about Michael Jackson biopic

Another posted something sweet about the leading actor,saying, “#JafaarJackson is magical, auramaxxing and delivers a performance for the ages #Michael”

One of the netizens shared, “#Michael is an experience best felt in theaters. It captures the softer, more personal side of his journey, from being part of a family act to emerging as a solo star. While the narration feels a bit uneven at times, the songs and background score are pure magic. #JaafarJackson delivers a remarkable performance. Looking forward to how the sequel explores the rest of his story (sic).”

Michael: A pure magic or disaster? Heres what fans say about Michael Jackson biopic

However, on the users believed that it was good but pricey, as he wrote, “That was Banger! Watched #michael Yesterday Night at @_PVRCinemass LOGIX NOIDA IMAX Though a Bit Pricey but What an Experience man! #IMAX”

Michael released worldwide in theatres on April 24, 2026.

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