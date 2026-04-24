Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles take romance to next level with engagement news

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged after eight months of dating, with sources saying he is “completely smitten.”
As per Page Six, the One Direction alum and the Big Little Lies star said “I do” sparking headlines after Kravitz was seen wearing a ring on that finger.
“He is completely smitten,” the insider said, adding, “He would jump off a cliff for her.”
Meanwhile, the outlet revealed that Kravitz “is on cloud nine.”
“No one in their circle is surprised,” the source shared.
The pair fuelled engagement speculation over the weekend when Kravitz, 37, was pictured kissing Styles, 32, with a sparkling ring on display.
Styles and Kravitz first sparked dating rumours in August 2025 when they were seen strolling through Rome together, linked arm-in-arm.
A month later, a source told the outlet, “I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60.”
“It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything,” said the source.
By January 2026, the couple appeared deeply in love, with a source telling that Kravitz had called Styles her “soulmate,” as they kept their relationship low-key while occasionally being spotted together in Brooklyn and at a Saturday Night Live after-party.