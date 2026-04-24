News
News

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles take romance to next level with engagement news

The One Direction alum and the 'Big Little Lies engaged after 8 months of romance

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles take romance to next level with engagement news
Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles take romance to next level with engagement news

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged after eight months of dating, with sources saying he is “completely smitten.”

As per Page Six, the One Direction alum and the Big Little Lies star said “I do” sparking headlines after Kravitz was seen wearing a ring on that finger.

“He is completely smitten,” the insider said, adding, “He would jump off a cliff for her.”

Meanwhile, the outlet revealed that Kravitz “is on cloud nine.”

“No one in their circle is surprised,” the source shared.

The pair fuelled engagement speculation over the weekend when Kravitz, 37, was pictured kissing Styles, 32, with a sparkling ring on display.

p.c: page six
p.c: page six

Styles and Kravitz first sparked dating rumours in August 2025 when they were seen strolling through Rome together, linked arm-in-arm.

A month later, a source told the outlet, “I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60.”

“It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything,” said the source.

By January 2026, the couple appeared deeply in love, with a source telling that Kravitz had called Styles her “soulmate,” as they kept their relationship low-key while occasionally being spotted together in Brooklyn and at a Saturday Night Live after-party.

Sydney Sweeney hits back with surprising ‘Euphoria’ update after massive backlash
Sydney Sweeney hits back with surprising ‘Euphoria’ update after massive backlash
Taylor Swift song headlines Anne Hathaway’s ‘Mother Mary’ soundtrack
Taylor Swift song headlines Anne Hathaway’s ‘Mother Mary’ soundtrack
Billie Eilish celebrates her Justin Bieber fangirl era with fun throwback dump
Billie Eilish celebrates her Justin Bieber fangirl era with fun throwback dump
Patrick Muldoon ‘spiritual’ last message to family revealed by sister
Patrick Muldoon ‘spiritual’ last message to family revealed by sister
Selena Gomez hit with heartbroken blow amid Benny Blanco cheating drama
Selena Gomez hit with heartbroken blow amid Benny Blanco cheating drama
Gigi Hadid rings in 31st birthday with heartfelt message from mom Yolanda Hadid
Gigi Hadid rings in 31st birthday with heartfelt message from mom Yolanda Hadid
D4vd accused of possessing child abuse material amid Celeste Rivas murder charges
D4vd accused of possessing child abuse material amid Celeste Rivas murder charges
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' debuts on Netflix with high rating, sparks frenzy
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' debuts on Netflix with high rating, sparks frenzy
Michael Tilson Thomas, renowned conductor dies at 81: Here's what we know
Michael Tilson Thomas, renowned conductor dies at 81: Here's what we know
Katy Perry ex Russell Brand makes shocking confession about her amid Ruby Rose drama
Katy Perry ex Russell Brand makes shocking confession about her amid Ruby Rose drama
Julianne Moore set to receive Kering's Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival
Julianne Moore set to receive Kering's Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival
Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotify's most streamed artists of all time
Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotify's most streamed artists of all time

Popular News

Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist

Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist
2 minutes ago
Billie Eilish celebrates her Justin Bieber fangirl era with fun throwback dump

Billie Eilish celebrates her Justin Bieber fangirl era with fun throwback dump
2 hours ago
Tornado emergency in Enid, OK: Large twister hits near Vance Air Force Base

Tornado emergency in Enid, OK: Large twister hits near Vance Air Force Base
58 minutes ago