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  • By Riba Shaikh
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Taylor Frankie’s domestic abuse video goes viral: ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’

Taylor Frankie Paul's ‘The Bachelorette’ new season cancelled by ABC as domestic abuse video goes viral

  • By Riba Shaikh
Taylor Frankie’s domestic abuse video goes viral: ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’
Taylor Frankie’s domestic abuse video goes viral: ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’

Taylor Frankie Paul's domestic abuse video has led to the cancellation of The Bachelorette new season.

As reported by TMZ on Thursday, March 19, ABC has cancelled Taylor's The Bachelorette season after a video of her from 2023 featuring domestic abuse was released by the outlet.

Just hours after the voilent video went viral, in which Taylor could be seen abusing her baby daddy Dakota Mortensen, Disney decided to pull the plug on the reality TV dating show, per the insider.

Taylor Frankie’s domestic abuse video goes viral: ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," the source told the outlet.

Taylor Frankie's season of The Bachelorette was set to premiere this Sunday on ABC.

This update comes over the heels of aforementioned outlet's previous report which revealed that Taylor and Dakota have been ordered to undergo psych exams amid spousal abuse claims.

Meanwhile, the Utah Division of Children and Family Services is investigating ongoing allegations of violence between them.

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