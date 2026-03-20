Jessi Ngatikaura & husband Jordan divorce comes months after shocking claims

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura is making headlines after her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce.
As per PEOPLE, it is confirmed that Jordan filed for divorce on Thursday, March 19.
The TV personality issued a statement, saying, "This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart."
"I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons," he said.
Jordan shared, "While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition. I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect."
Jordan Ngatikaura concluded his statement by requesting privacy and understanding as the family navigates the situation.
He and Jessi Ngatikaura share two young children together, while he is also a father to another daughter from a previous relationship.
The divorce announcement comes days after Jessi revealed the status of her and Jordan's relationship a year after their separation.
In November, she claimed that she had received “emotional abuse” from her husband and that the pair agreed to a 90-day separation, working on their relationship in therapy.
Jessi Ngatikaura and Jordan Ngatikaura tied the knot on October 8, 2020, and their relationship has been a central storyline for "MomTok" fans.