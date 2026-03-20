News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a new portrait ahead of state banquet at Windsor Castle

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William
Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William

Princess Kate and Prince William delighted royal watchers by sharing a striking new portrait from a recent state banquet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a new portrait ahead of the March 18 state banquet at Windsor Castle, where King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Before the banquet, they posed for a portrait, with Princess Kate, 44, wearing Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.

The X account for the couple posted the image along with a caption, "A special portrait taken ahead of yesterday evening's Nigeria State Banquet.”

Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William

In the portrait, the Princess of Wales wore a green Andrew Gn gown nodding to Nigeria’s flag, paired with Queen Elizabeth’s earrings and royal insignia.

She also donned a tiara once worn by Princess Diana—one of her most favored pieces, which she last wore twice in 2025 for state banquets.

The Nigerian state banquet was Princess Kate’s first tiara appearance of 2026.

In 2025, she wore tiaras at three state banquets, including U.S. and French presidents and Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara for the German president’s visit.

Netflix exec reacts to scathing claims against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Netflix exec reacts to scathing claims against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William leads 'homelessness' drive after hosting key event at Windsor
Prince William leads 'homelessness' drive after hosting key event at Windsor
Royal Family bids gracious farewell to Nigeria's President, First Lady
Royal Family bids gracious farewell to Nigeria's President, First Lady
King Charles gives clear ultimatum to Prince William before Harry heads UK
King Charles gives clear ultimatum to Prince William before Harry heads UK
King Charles shares special update after hosting State Banquet for key guests
King Charles shares special update after hosting State Banquet for key guests
Meghan Markle drops exciting BTS with ‘mama’s little helper’ Lilibet after Netflix bombshell
Meghan Markle drops exciting BTS with ‘mama’s little helper’ Lilibet after Netflix bombshell
Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026
Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026
Prince William, Kate join Charles, Camilla to welcome Nigerian President, First Lady
Prince William, Kate join Charles, Camilla to welcome Nigerian President, First Lady
Prince Harry's phone hacking allegations branded 'b*****ks' in London court
Prince Harry's phone hacking allegations branded 'b*****ks' in London court
Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles welcomes key guest
Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles welcomes key guest
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strongly react to Netflix’s Oprah interview claim
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strongly react to Netflix’s Oprah interview claim
Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew
Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew

Popular News

Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William

Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William
54 minutes ago
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed
33 minutes ago
Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu

Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu
40 minutes ago