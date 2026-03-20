Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William

Princess Kate and Prince William delighted royal watchers by sharing a striking new portrait from a recent state banquet.
The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a new portrait ahead of the March 18 state banquet at Windsor Castle, where King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.
Before the banquet, they posed for a portrait, with Princess Kate, 44, wearing Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.
The X account for the couple posted the image along with a caption, "A special portrait taken ahead of yesterday evening's Nigeria State Banquet.”
In the portrait, the Princess of Wales wore a green Andrew Gn gown nodding to Nigeria’s flag, paired with Queen Elizabeth’s earrings and royal insignia.
She also donned a tiara once worn by Princess Diana—one of her most favored pieces, which she last wore twice in 2025 for state banquets.
The Nigerian state banquet was Princess Kate’s first tiara appearance of 2026.
In 2025, she wore tiaras at three state banquets, including U.S. and French presidents and Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara for the German president’s visit.