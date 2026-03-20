News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed

'Border 2' stars Sunny Deol in lead role alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty

  • By Salima Bhutto
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Border 2 OTT release revealed
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed

Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 movie, Border, has finally premiered on a giant streamer with its streaming rights being sold for a whopping amount.

Released in January 2026, the 1971 Indo-Pak war sequel was box office success, collecting over ₹400 crore worldwide.

Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is now streaming on Netflix, that bought its streaming rights approximately for ₹225 crore.

On Thursday, the OTT giant took to Instagram and shared a video announcing the release of Border 2.

The clip featured an envelope with “Netflix” written on it, with the song Ghar Kab Aaoge playing in the background.

The platform, in its caption, wrote, “Chitthi ab Netflix aa gayi hai (The letter has now arrived on Netflix) Watch Border 2, out March 20, on Netflix!”

The movie’s narrative unfolds through three perspectives: Indian Army Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Indian Navy Lt Cdr MS Rawat, and Indian Air Force Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh, along with their senior, Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol in the leading role alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.

The movie, which was released on January 23, also features an ensemble cast including Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa.

Sidharth Malhotra showers praise on Ranveer Singh as 'Dhurandhar 2' releases
Sidharth Malhotra showers praise on Ranveer Singh as 'Dhurandhar 2' releases
Manish Malhotra's mother Garima dies at 94, celebrities pay tribute
Manish Malhotra's mother Garima dies at 94, celebrities pay tribute
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage
Kartik Aaryan, Preity Zinta cheer 'Dhurandhar 2' with major shout-outs
Kartik Aaryan, Preity Zinta cheer 'Dhurandhar 2' with major shout-outs
'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh receives big praises from Allu Arjun after sequel release
'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh receives big praises from Allu Arjun after sequel release
Kajol spills the tea on her ‘little unrealistic’ weight loss journey
Kajol spills the tea on her ‘little unrealistic’ weight loss journey
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict
Mangli, Nora Fatehi speak out after ‘Sarke Chunar’ faces backlash
Mangli, Nora Fatehi speak out after ‘Sarke Chunar’ faces backlash
Fatima Effendi shares adorable first glimpse of her daughter
Fatima Effendi shares adorable first glimpse of her daughter
Prem Chopra reveals Amitabh Bachchan's sweet daily WhatsApp habit
Prem Chopra reveals Amitabh Bachchan's sweet daily WhatsApp habit
Riteish Deshmukh hypes 'Raja Shivaji' by announcing teaser release with 'Dhurandhar 2'
Riteish Deshmukh hypes 'Raja Shivaji' by announcing teaser release with 'Dhurandhar 2'
Deepika Padukone’s bold move ignites debate after 'Spirit' exit
Deepika Padukone’s bold move ignites debate after 'Spirit' exit

Popular News

Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William

Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William
52 minutes ago
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed
31 minutes ago
Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu

Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu
38 minutes ago