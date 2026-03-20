Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed

Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 movie, Border, has finally premiered on a giant streamer with its streaming rights being sold for a whopping amount.
Released in January 2026, the 1971 Indo-Pak war sequel was box office success, collecting over ₹400 crore worldwide.
Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is now streaming on Netflix, that bought its streaming rights approximately for ₹225 crore.
On Thursday, the OTT giant took to Instagram and shared a video announcing the release of Border 2.
The clip featured an envelope with “Netflix” written on it, with the song Ghar Kab Aaoge playing in the background.
The platform, in its caption, wrote, “Chitthi ab Netflix aa gayi hai (The letter has now arrived on Netflix) Watch Border 2, out March 20, on Netflix!”
The movie’s narrative unfolds through three perspectives: Indian Army Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Indian Navy Lt Cdr MS Rawat, and Indian Air Force Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh, along with their senior, Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol in the leading role alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.
The movie, which was released on January 23, also features an ensemble cast including Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa.