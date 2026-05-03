Tara Sutaria set for high-profile debut amid Aditya Roy Kapur dating buzz

Tara Sutaria has a lot going on both personally and professionally.
The Student of the Year 2 actress, who is currently speculated to be romantically involved with Aditya Roy Kapur, may soon be making a high-profile debut at a star-studded international event, Bollywood Hungama reported on Sunday, May 3.
As per the outlet, the Toxic actress is reportedly set to represent India on an international level by making her first-ever appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
It is worth noting that the new still awaits an official confirmation.
According to reports, “Ahead of Toxic, Tara is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, representing India on a global stage. With Toxic already generating buzz, this debut is expected to mark the beginning of a significant global phase in her career.”
This update comes just a few days after Filmfare claimed that Tara Sutaria is dating Indian film actor Aditya Roy Kapur, four months after her split from Veer Pahariya.
The actress parted ways from Pahariya in January 2026 after staying in a relationship for a few months.
Tara Sutaria’s upcoming movie:
Tara Sutaria is set to grace the big screens on June 4, 2026, with her upcoming period action gangster film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Cannes Film Festival 2026:
The Cannes Film Festival is the world’s most prestigious annual cinema event, held in Cannes, France, usually in May, featuring top movie premiere.
Its 2026 event is set to take place from May 12 to 23, 2026.