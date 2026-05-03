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Ayushmann Khurrana calls new film character a 'green flag' amid infidelity row

The 'Thamma' actor set appear next in upcoming romantic-drama movie, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Ayushmann Khurrana calls new film character a green flag amid infidelity row
Ayushmann Khurrana calls new film character a 'green flag' amid infidelity row  

Ayushmann Khurrana has defended Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's infidelity controversy at the trailer launch of his new film.

The Indian superstar made a surprise appearance at the film teaser drop event in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 2nd, where he addressed the ongoing row.

Khurrana praised the creators of the romantic-comedy movie while describing his new character, Prajapati Panday, as a "green flag."

"The film is about what happens between the four characters… At the same time, I think my character, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag; his moral compass is absolutely right," the Dream Girl actor noted. 

The popular Indian star said, "There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There’s nothing like that at all." 

Apart from Khurrana, his co-star, Rakul Preet, also clarified that there is nothing to do with the infidelity, as the film is all about the lives of four main characters and the fun chaos.

"This is a comedy of errors. And such mix-ups happen with many people, so you’ll definitely be able to relate to it," Preet remarked.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet’s defence of their new film came after the makers faced criticism from social media users, who accused them of glorifying cheating and infidelity after the release of its first trailer. 

The upcoming movie will also feature Sara Ali Khan and Wamika Gabbi in the leading roles. 

It is pertinent to note that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is the sequel to the superhit 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.  

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