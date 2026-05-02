News
News

Tara Sutaria stirs dating buzz with Aditya Roy Kapur months after Veer Pahariya split

The ‘Toxic’ actress parted ways with Veer Pahariya earlier this year after dating for a few months

Tara Sutaria stirs dating buzz with Aditya Roy Kapur months after Veer Pahariya split
Tara Sutaria stirs dating buzz with Aditya Roy Kapur months after Veer Pahariya split

A new romance is budding in the B-town!

In a surprising update shared by Filmfare, it was reported that Indian film stars Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly dating.

The exciting news comes just four months after the Student of the Year 2 actress broke up with Veer Pahariya in January 2026, after dating him for a few months.

“Our sources have exclusively learnt that actors #AdityaRoyKapur and #TaraSutaria are dating each other,” stated the outlet in its Instagram post.

However, it is worth mentioning that the claim is based solely on reports as neither the Aashiqui 2 star nor Tara have commented on the buzz yet.

Fans’ reactions:

The surprising update sparked mixed reactions from fans as some expressed joy over the news while others took a jab at the duo.

“Oh my? Best news! I love both of them,” delightfully wrote one, as another gushed, “Beautiful pairing.”

A third praised, “They look good together.”

Meanwhile, a fan criticized, “Another pr relationship. aren't they both bored of this game?”

“Omg how fast people move on,” slammed a second, while a third blasted, “i think the kardashians have a better dating life.”

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya:

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who began dating earlier last year and went public with their relationship around mis-July, broke up in January 2026.

While the former flames did not address the matter publicly, it was claimed that the split came after the actress’s shocking controversy with AP Dhillon, when she joined the rapper on stage during one of his concerts, making fans praise their chemistry, which left Pahariya visibly upset in a then-viral clip.

Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked
Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spark buzz after leaked ‘King’ photos
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spark buzz after leaked ‘King’ photos
Hrithik Roshan narrates heartwarming poem for son Hridaan on his 18th birthday
Hrithik Roshan narrates heartwarming poem for son Hridaan on his 18th birthday
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ release date rescheduled for 4th time
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ release date rescheduled for 4th time
'Hera Pheri' franchise lands in legal trouble
'Hera Pheri' franchise lands in legal trouble
Shah Rukh Khan’s years-long rift with Abhijeet Bhattacharya finally exposed
Shah Rukh Khan’s years-long rift with Abhijeet Bhattacharya finally exposed
Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026? Here's what we know about filmmaker's rumoured debut
Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026? Here's what we know about filmmaker's rumoured debut
Salman Khan’s new superhero movie gets major update as filming date confirmed
Salman Khan’s new superhero movie gets major update as filming date confirmed
SRK drops Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kartavya’ first look, announces release date
SRK drops Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kartavya’ first look, announces release date
Kareena Kapoor speaks out as Karisma Kapoor's children get relief in assets case
Kareena Kapoor speaks out as Karisma Kapoor's children get relief in assets case
Rahul Roy opens up about facing financial crisis: ‘If you are truly concerned then help me...’
Rahul Roy opens up about facing financial crisis: ‘If you are truly concerned then help me...’
Ranveer Singh quits 'Pralay' after ‘Dhurandhar’ success? Here’s what we know
Ranveer Singh quits 'Pralay' after ‘Dhurandhar’ success? Here’s what we know

Popular News

Spirit Airlines CEO makes shocking admission after shutting down operations

Spirit Airlines CEO makes shocking admission after shutting down operations
an hour ago
US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon

US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon
an hour ago
Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies

Roblox All Star Tower Defense X codes for May 2026 to enjoy freebies
2 hours ago