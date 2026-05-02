Tara Sutaria stirs dating buzz with Aditya Roy Kapur months after Veer Pahariya split

A new romance is budding in the B-town!
In a surprising update shared by Filmfare, it was reported that Indian film stars Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly dating.
The exciting news comes just four months after the Student of the Year 2 actress broke up with Veer Pahariya in January 2026, after dating him for a few months.
“Our sources have exclusively learnt that actors #AdityaRoyKapur and #TaraSutaria are dating each other,” stated the outlet in its Instagram post.
However, it is worth mentioning that the claim is based solely on reports as neither the Aashiqui 2 star nor Tara have commented on the buzz yet.
Fans’ reactions:
The surprising update sparked mixed reactions from fans as some expressed joy over the news while others took a jab at the duo.
“Oh my? Best news! I love both of them,” delightfully wrote one, as another gushed, “Beautiful pairing.”
A third praised, “They look good together.”
Meanwhile, a fan criticized, “Another pr relationship. aren't they both bored of this game?”
“Omg how fast people move on,” slammed a second, while a third blasted, “i think the kardashians have a better dating life.”
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya:
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who began dating earlier last year and went public with their relationship around mis-July, broke up in January 2026.
While the former flames did not address the matter publicly, it was claimed that the split came after the actress’s shocking controversy with AP Dhillon, when she joined the rapper on stage during one of his concerts, making fans praise their chemistry, which left Pahariya visibly upset in a then-viral clip.