Diljit Dosanjh draws line between art and politics with shocking move at Canadian concert

Diljit Dosanjh has picked up a side between political stance and art during his performance at Aura World Tour concert in Calgary, Canada.
It all started when the popular Punjabi singer halted his performance and confronted protesters waving Khalistan flags in the crowd.
Without hesitating, Dosanjh told the group to leave and not disturb the show, visibly expressing his discomfort with the display and distancing himself from pro-Khalistani elements.
The 42-year-old singer-actor was quoted saying, “My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab.”
He continued, “We often say national media doesn’t talk about Punjab enough.
“I went everywhere, including on that channel for the sake of Punjab. I put forth Punjab’s issues there.
“I’ve even donated generously to my state whenever needed.”
The Lover hitmaker also talked about his recent appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, noting that his intent behind international appearances was to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident.
“I didn’t go there to promote any film or song,” said Dosanjh, adding, “I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so that the national media talks about it.”
According to the Born to Shine musician, if someone still has an issue that he sat across someone on television, then keep waving how many flags one wants to.
It’s worth mentioning here that Diljit Dosanjh's Canadian tour is part of the Aura World Tour 2026, that kicked off on April 23, 2026, in Vancouver and will conclude on May 31, 2026, in Toronto.