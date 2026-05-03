King Charles faces major setback as close ally parts ways ahead of royal chaos

King Charles has been hit with a major setback after wrapping his US and Bermuda visits.
On Sunday, May 3, GB News reported that a viral bearded bodyguard, who had been serving Charles for years, has parted his ways from the monarch as he retired from his official duties after years of dedicated services to the Crown.
While the head guard’s identity has never been made public, he is known among royal fans for his magnetic personality.
His final duties before retirement were to accompany King Charles on his high-profile four-day State Visit to the United States, which took place between April 27 and 30, 2026.
During the trip, His Majesty’s security was tightened significantly in the wake of a horrifying shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, and the veteran bodyguard provided constant protection to Charles throughout the visit.
According to the outlet, King Charles’s security chief has a huge following on social media, with royal fans swooning over his classy personality.
The security guard was first recognised by the public around the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.
Since then, the unnamed guard became a regular presence at key royal events, such as the Coronation and Royal Ascot.
This shocking setback to the British King comes ahead of a major royal chaos that will jolt the palace.
As per Express UK, Charles’s younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is set to once again embarrass the entire Royal Family with his scandalous past as Channel 4 documentary examining the Epstein Files has been announced.
The investigative programme will be led be Emily Maitlis, who previously interviewed Andrew in the 2019 BBC Newsnight broadcast about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.