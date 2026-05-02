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Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star set to make his Met Gala debut next week

Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked
Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked 

When Bollywood meets Hollywood at the 2026 Met Gala!

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his first appearance at the much-awaited annual invitation-only fundraising benefit event. 

On Saturday, May 2nd, Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also has close ties with the Koffee With Karan host, confirmed his debut at the glitzy gala.

Speaking with Eyewitness News Morning, the 59-year-old Indian fashion designer revealed, "Last year was my first time, and it was an incredible experience—walking the red carpet and designing for Coco Jones and Natasha Poonawalla."

"This year, I’ll be designing for a very prominent director known for both his films and fashion—Karan Johar. He’s a close friend, and I’m excited to see what we bring to the red carpet. We also did some jewellery detailing for Rihanna last time, and there’s much more to come," Manish disclosed.

Every year, the fashion occasion is embraced by international icons such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Zayn Malik, and others.

Apart from Manish Malhotra, last year Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan made their Met Gala debut.

This year, the event will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 4th, 2026 . 

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