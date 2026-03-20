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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Karan Johar reacts to Alia Bhatt giving break to outsiders with 'Don't Be Shy'

Alia Bhatt unveils her backed movie ‘Don’t Be Shy’ first look

  • By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar reacts to Alia Bhatt giving break to outsiders with Dont Be Shy
Karan Johar reacts to Alia Bhatt giving break to outsiders with 'Don't Be Shy'

Karan Johar recently reacted to Alia Bhatt giving a break to outsiders with her backed movie, Don't Be Shy.

The 33-year-old actress in a viral Instagram video could be seen unveiling the look of her upcoming production, which featured a video from Amazon Prime Video’s event #ItStartsHere, where the OTT platform released its 2026 slate.

In the clip, Bhatt spoke about the film with Johar, who asked the Raazi actress, “I have a very important question to ask you. It’s crucial and critical and it’s not on the script. Are they outsiders?”

After the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress confirmed that that the cast of her upcoming production are indeed the outsiders, KJo told her, “I’m so proud of you.”

The Indian filmmaker, who launched Bhatt in Bollywood via 2012’s movie Student of the Year, also said, “And clearly I wouldn’t know that, would I? I’ve never done something like that.”

The Udta Punjab star responded, “Well, what can I say? We’ve learnt from the best.”

The mother of one then added, “And the best have always taught us that there is a timing for everything.”

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don’t Be Shy has been produced by Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen under the banner of Eternal Sunshine.

It follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn.

The highly anticipated movie is set to be released in October 2026 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. 

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