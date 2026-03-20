Niall Horan pens emotional tribute to Liam Payne on new album 'Dinner Party'

Niall Horan penned a song reflecting on Liam Payne’s death, revealing he went into “hiding” to cope with the loss.
While conversing with GQ Hype, the former One Direction member mentioned that his new album Dinner Party will feature a song called End of an Era, a lullaby inspired by his grief over losing Payne in October 2024.
Horan shared that he “went into hiding a little bit” after Payne’s funeral in order to grieve privately.
He reflected on founding videos and photos of him and Payne “nostalgic… along with fear and sadness and all the stuff that comes with grief.”
“[There are] memories that only he and I can share ‘cause you have a team and you have people around all the time,” Horan said.
He went on to share, “But we always said that only us have that experience, no one else has that.”
Julian Bunetta, co-writer of End of an Era, said they went through two or three rewrites to get the song’s feeling just right.
“We just kept working on it until we felt it was right. And I love it,” Bunetta said. “It could be easy to not write about it because it’s a hard subject. It’s a hard thing to do. So I’m proud of him for doing it.”
Notably, Liam Payne passed away on 16 October 2024, at the age of 31, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.