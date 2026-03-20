Robert Pattinson drops spine chilling twist about ‘The Drama’ film

Robert Pattinson recently revealed a spine-chilling twist about his upcoming movie, The Drama.
The 39-year-old actor attended the premiere of his own movie in Los Angeles, where he talked about the movie's ending, twist and script.
Admitting that the script offered a unique subversion of the “wedding gone wrong” trope, Pattinson shared, “I mean, it’s always just so surprising to me. I mean, you can never predict.”
The Mickey 17 star went on to say, "I read this and thought this is so original and funny, and I love [Kristoffer] Borgli’s work.”
For the The Lighthouse performer, he never would have thought he would find that. “Because on paper, it sounds like something I wouldn’t necessarily do. It’s like, it’s about a couple getting married and all goes wrong,” said the Twilight actor.
In the end, Pattinson shared his final verdict for his own movie, saying, “I got to do a rom-com, I knew that it’d be the darkest rom-com you could ever make… a disturbing rom-com.”
The black-comedy-drama film has been written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, and stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in the leading role.
The duo plays happily engaged couple Charlie and Emma in the forthcoming movie.
The Drama is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 3, 2026.