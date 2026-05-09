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Kris Jenner's birthday wish to Psalm sparks buzz after controversial Ozempic stance

'The Kardashians' starlet, Khloé Kardashian's son, Psalm, turns three on Saturday

Kris Jenners birthday wish to Psalm sparks buzz after controversial Ozempic stance

Kris Jenner is celebrating her beloved grandson, Psalm's birthday, with a heartfelt tribute!

On Saturday, May 9th, Khloé Kardashian's son, Psalm, turned 3, and the momager could not hold her excitement to honour the child. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Kris scribbled an emotional note that read, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Psalm!! You are the kindest little boy with the biggest heart, the sweetest spirit, and the most incredible imagination."

The proud grand-mom said, watching Psalm grow into "Such a loving, creative, smart, curious, funny, and thoughtful little boy has been one of the greatest blessings of my life."

"You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend, and all of us are so lucky to be loved by you. My little angel forever. I’m so proud to be your Lovey. Happy birthday, Psalmy! Xo," she concluded.

Fans' reaction to dotting grand-mother, Kris Jenner's post: 

This update melted fans' hearts as several fans rushed to the comments section to express their moving wish for the youngest Kardashian, with one saying, "Happy birthday. needs a Long Beach ad as well."

While a second praised Kris for fulfilling grandma duties, "Grandma duties. Happy birthday, Psalm, we pray the book of Psalms be fulfilled in ur life."

Kris Jenner's shocking Ozempic stance: 

Kris also recently broke the internet after she confessed her Ozempic experience with sheer honesty during her appearance on the SheMD podcast.

Speaking with Mary Alice Haney and Dr Thais Aliabadi, the mom of six said she tried the weight-loss pill and it made her feel nauseated.  

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