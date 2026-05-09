Kim Kardashian plans heartfelt 2026 Mother's Day gesture for 'incarcerated women' 

Kim Kardashian has made her 2026 Mother's Day celebrations extra special with a heartfelt move.
The reality television star, who is also a mom of four, has planned a special move for the women, who would be celebrating the heartfelt Mothering Sunday behind bars.
Over the weekend, Hello! magazine reported that Kim teamed up with the Reform Alliance and the Ladies of Hope Ministries to make it happen.
Continuing field work, the popular American socialite identified 50 families on a first-come, first-served basis, and mothers are in federal prisons across the United States to reunite with their children on International Mother's Day.
Announcing her new initiative, Lewis Hamilton's girlfriend said, "So many of these mothers have spent years away from their children and families, missing birthdays, holidays, and everyday moments most of us take for granted."
"I'm honoured to partner with Reform and LOHM to help reconnect these families so they can hold their children, laugh together, and simply be a family again," the 45-year-old American media personality and socialite noted.
This update came shortly after a report claimed that Kim Kardashian is taking a break from her legal ambitions after a recent setback in her journey to becoming a lawyer.
Page Six reported a few days ago that The Kardashians starlet has decided to pause her attempts at the California Bar Exam following an unsuccessful try last year.