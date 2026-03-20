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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Buckingham Palace releases video as King inaugurates historic project named after him

King Charles III office shares exciting video from the inaugration of mega project in Sussex

  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace releases video as King inaugurates historic project named after him
Buckingham Palace releases video as King inaugurates historic project named after him

King Charles III kicks off Spring season with a huge surprise for Britons.

On Thursday, March 19, His Majesty stepped out in Sussex to inaugurate a coast route named in his honour.

As per the official video released by Royal Family's official account, the king could be seen enjoying a refreshing walk in Seven Sisters Country Park.

"The King Charles III England Coast Path - a 2,700 mile national trail and the longest continuous managed coastal walking route in the world" read the caption.

The walking route "connects iconic landmarks with hidden gems and unlocks parts of England’s coastline for public access for the first time."

"His Majesty also opened The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve - the 13th National Nature Reserve to be declared within the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves which aims to create or expand 25 reserves by 2027,"added the caption.

King Charles delightful surprise for the people of England earned immense praises.

This inaugral came just a day after His Majesty and his wife Queen Camilla bid farewell to the president of Nigeria and the first lady after they concluded their UK state visit.

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