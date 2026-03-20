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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway reduces to tears as she addresses Jeffrey Epstein scandal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch
Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has finally spoken up publicly on her ties with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

The Norwagien Princess - who was named in latest batch of Epstein files releasd in January reduced to tears as she talked about her link with the sex offender in an emotional 20-min long interview.

Speaking to the Norwegian outlet NRK, Mette-Marit said, "I honestly wish I had never met him. But at the same time, it’s very important to me to take responsibility for not checking his background more carefully, and for the fact that I was manipulated and deceived the way I was."

She went on to share,"But I think it’s important for me to make it clear that I’m not the one to feel sorry for in this situation – it’s all the victims who have been subjected to these serious abuses who deserve justice."

"And I feel a deep anger that they haven’t received that, and still haven’t," she added.

The wife of future king Prince Haakon, choking back tears added, "At the same time, it’s important for me to say that if I have done anything that contributed to giving him legitimacy in any way, then that is, of course, very difficult for me."

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