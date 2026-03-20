Meghan Markle makes first beaming public appearance after Netflix 'fallout' report

Meghan Markle appeared in high spirits in her first solo public appearance after controvercial Netflix report.
Just days after denying scathing claims made in Variety's new report regarding tensions between the couple and the streaming giant, Meghan joined her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen at a prestigious event.
On Thursday, March 19, Prince Harry's wife and kelly graced the Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children event held at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
As per the videos obtained by Us Weekly, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother was a vision in a navy strapless gown.
Keeping it elegant yet simple, Meghan elevated her look with minimal jewellery.
Meghan flashed a wide smile to the cameras as she posed with Kelly at the red carpet.
Just a day prior to this appearance, a spokesperson on behalf of Meghan and Harry's dubbed the claims of tensions with Netflix "categorically false."
Citing three inside sources from the streaming juggernaut writer Matt Donnelly claimed that the Duchess of Sussex used to disppear for "long periods" during video calls was one of her "odd methods of providing feedback".
"Later Netflix teams like the marketing department would be informed that her absence [on Zoom] was due to her being offended by something that was said" he added.
However, in an official statement by Harry and Meghan the spokesperson denied the claims of fallout, which as per the new report, were caused by the couple's involvement in other projects outside Netflix.
“Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood," the statement from Harry and Meghan confirmed.
Meanwhile, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria reacted to these claims during Next on Netflix event on Wednesday, March 18 requesting, "Don't believe whatever you read."