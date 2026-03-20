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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Kim Kardashian pledges to intervene for Britney Spears after recent arrest

'The Kardashian' clan are genuinely terrified for the Toxic songstress right now

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kim Kardashian pledges to intervene for Britney Spears after recent arrest
Kim Kardashian pledges to intervene for Britney Spears after recent arrest

Kim Kardashian sparked buzz after telling Britney Spears “I’ll save you,” a remark that quickly caught fans’ attention and fueled speculation about the context behind the statement.

As per Closer Magazine, an insider revealed that “The Kardashians are genuinely terrified for Britney right now.”

The source went on to say, “Kim stepped in immediately. After what’s happened, everyone feels it’s only a matter of time before something truly tragic occurs if things don’t change. Kim really believes that if someone doesn’t intervene now, Britney might not survive – and she’s vowed that ‘someone’ will be her.”

According to a tipster, Britney isn’t fully receptive to assistance, yet the Kardashians continue offering behind-the-scenes support and aren’t giving up on her.

The insider said, ‘Kim feels incredibly protective of Britney. Their decades of friendship have created a strong bond that has never gone away, no matter how many months passed without them speaking.

The Toxic singer was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of driving under the influence but was later released.

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

This marks the latest legal challenge for Britney Spears, who was under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021 and whose mental wellbeing has often been a topic of concern.

The Kardashian clan “rescue bid” comes just six months after Britney enjoyed a high-profile sleepover with Kim, 45, and their mutual friends

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