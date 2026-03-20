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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Lisa Kudrow makes family affair of 'The Comeback' premiere night

The 'Friends' star made a rare public appearance with her husband and their son Julian at 'The Comeback' premiere

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Lisa Kudrow makes family affair of The Comeback premiere night
Lisa Kudrow makes family affair of 'The Comeback' premiere night

Lisa Kudrow made a rare public appearance with her family at the premiere of The Comeback season 3.

The Friends star made a rare public appearance with her husband of 30 years, advertising executive Michel Stern, and their son Julian at The Comeback premiere in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Kudrow enjoyed the spotlight at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, looked effortlessly chic in her blazer and dotted maxi dress.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Mad About You actress said, “I feel like the luckiest thing that happened to me was that I met and fell in love with the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with before Friends, right before.”

The No Good Deed star wraps up her role as Valerie Cherish in the eight-episode final season of The Comeback, premiering Sunday on HBO Max.

As co-creator, Kudrow also cast her 27-year-old son as an AI tech expert aiding Cherish in an AI-written sitcom during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The third season arrives 12 years after the second and over two decades since the series’ original debut.

Lisa Kudrow thrilled fans when she revealed she was bringing back her much-loved character Valerie Cherish for one last time.

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