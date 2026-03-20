Taylor Frankie hints at next move in first statement after ABC axes 'The Bachelorette'

Taylor Frankie Paul has issued a bombshell statement after facing abrupt cancellation from ABC.
On Thursday, March 19, ABC announced pulling the plug on the 31-year-old influencer's new show, The Bachelorette, just days before it was set to premiere.
The shocking cancellation came after a 2023 domestic violence video went viral on the internet, showing Paul throwing chairs at her former partner, Dakota Mortensen, with their child nearby.
Hours after the channel announced to call off The Bachelorette, Taylor Frankie Paul broke her silence with a bombshell statement, hinting at her next move.
The American influencer's spokesperson said, "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation."
Revealing that she is gearing up to "take steps," they shared, "Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."
"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," they noted.
The statement added, "Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."
Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen have had a tumultuous, on-and-off-again relationship since 2022. The pair share a son, whom they welcomed in 2024.