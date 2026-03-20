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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Zendaya slammed for ‘hypocritical move’ with Tom Holland for films promotions

Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding buzz amid movies promotions sparks criticism

  • By Riba Shaikh
Zendaya slammed for ‘hypocritical move’ with Tom Holland for films promotions
Zendaya slammed for ‘hypocritical move’ with Tom Holland for films promotions

Zendaya is reportedly being heavily criticised over her latest move amid new projects' promotions.

The Euphoria actress - who is currently promoting her film, The Drama, has been surrounded with rumours of secretly tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Although, neither Zee nor Tom have confirmed or denied the rumours - which were sparked after an AI generated photo of their wedding went viral, the Dune actress has been appearing with a wedding band at star-studdd events.

Now, the insiders are claiming that Zendaya has been facing immense backlash within industry for supposedly using her personal life for commercial gains.

"This feels like a movie trailer, not a misunderstanding," a source told Rob Shuter.

Highlighting that "Zendaya demands privacy when it suits her," the source added, "But then wedding rumors suddenly appear right when she has something to promote."

The tipster further emphasised that "You can’t have it both ways."

"You can’t say ‘respect my private life’ and then lean into the biggest relationship headline possible to sell a project," they added.

Zendaya has seemingly brushed off the rumours of her wedding with Tom as a joke, but to Hollywood bigwigs all of it "feels calculated."

"Cute, yes. But also a little hypocritical," added the source.

This update came after the trailer release of Zendaya's mega projects, Dune: Part 3 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In addition to this, the third season of her HBO series, Euphoria is also releasing this year.



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