Prince William reacts to King Charles big decision for Harry, Meghan: 'outrageous'

Prince William and King Charles are at loggerheads over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunion.
Amid the buzz surrounding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly anticipated return to the UK this summer, Charles has reportedly asked William to put "feelings" aside and heal his longstanding rift with estranged brother, Harry.
As per inside sources, after waiting for his beloved sons to heal their rift, which started with Harry and Meghan's bombshell claims against Royal Family after leaving the UK in 2020, the king finally decided to step in.
The 77-year-old monarch is now pinning pressure on William to forget what happened and reunite with the Sussexes.
However, William isn't happy with his father's decision as he thinks instead of welcoming Harry and Meghan back into royal fold, they should be cut loose.
"For William, the idea of Charles welcoming the Sussexes back into the royal fold would be ‘lunacy’; but for some members of the royal household, a peace pact could be exactly the kind of good news the monarchy needs to boost their reputation right now," a source claimed,
They continued, "William is furious that he’s being pressured this way. He says he can’t believe his father is being so gullible."
"He also bristles at the suggestion that Harry gets another chance but he isn’t in charge and Charles, and a number of other people within the Firm, believe having Harry involved again in some capacity could actually strengthen the institution," added the insider.
"He says it’s outrageous that they haven’t been cut loose, to him it just makes them all look weak. The more Charles needles at him about this, the more he digs in his heels. It’s very hard for anyone to imagine him backing down," the source claimed.