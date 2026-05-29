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Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes

James Matthews returns to inquiry with firm statement over estate dispute

Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes
Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes

Pippa Middleton’s husband has issued a strongly worded statement as a planning inquiry involving him has reportedly resumed.

James Matthews, husband of Pippa Middleton and brother-in-law to the Princess of Wales, appeared at a planning inquiry in Hungerford to contest a proposal that would classify part of his estate driveway as a public footpath, arguing it should remain private.

According to West Berkshire Council, the inquiry was adjourned on May 20 and is set to continue on May 28 at Coronation Hall in Kintbury.

She added, "When the inquiry resumes further witnesses will come forward to make statements and be open to cross-examination by both parties, and the Inspector."

Matthews told the hearing on Thursday, "There are implications for my family, due to their high public profile, which means there is a need for a higher level of security than would otherwise be the case if the circumstances were different."

The estate was purchased in August 2022, with the Matthews family relocating there in autumn the same year.

Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes

Notably, the entrance gate was installed prior to residence, with the electric security system completed in September 2022.

"When the gate was put in, no one from the parish council or the village came to speak with us, or contacted us, about the gate to say that there was any problem with it being there," he stated.

"In the period after the footpath application, unfortunately there has been a continued need to enhance security and the gates at Station Road have therefore been upgraded in the summer of 2025 and kept closed," Matthews explained.

In January 2023, the West Berkshire Ramblers lodged an application for a public right of way after the electric gate was installed.

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