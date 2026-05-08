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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads in coordinated looks for dinner date

The 'Lover' singer and the NFL star were spotted together ahead of their wedding

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads in coordinated looks for dinner date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads in coordinated looks for dinner date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a stylish dinner date in London, stepping out in coordinating blazers during the rare public outing ahead of their wedding.

On Thursday, the Lover singer and the NFL star were spotted leaving Indian restaurant Gymkhana in London with British cinematographer Rina Yang — who has worked with Swift on numerous projects, including All Too Well: The Short Film.

In the photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair were seen leaving the restaurant together, with Swift holding Kelce’s hand as they stepped into a car wearing matching dark blue jackets.


The outing comes days after Travis Kelce joked on his New Heights podcast that Taylor Swift has made him more adventurous with food.

Previously, in March Kelce joined Swift at the iHeartRadio Music Awards where The Life Of A Showgirl singer gave him a sweet shoutout when she won the award for Best Pop Album.

Notably, this outing came amid the reports of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry on Friday, July 3, 2026, in New York City.

The couple, who announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, with the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," has been sharing subtle updates as the date approaches.

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