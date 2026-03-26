News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Taylor Swift to Bruno Mars: Most awarded artists in iHeartRadio Music Awards history

The glitzy ceremony of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 is set to take place on March 26 at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift to Bruno Mars: Most awarded artists in iHeartRadio Music Awards history
Taylor Swift to Bruno Mars: Most awarded artists in iHeartRadio Music Awards history

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards are just around the corner, and it's time to look back at the most awarded artists in the event's history.

Just like every year, the prestigious awards gala is once again set to recognize the outstanding talents of the music industry with its esteemed accolades.

Scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will mark a star-studded night with the talented artists taking home their hard-earned awards.

However, before you tune into this year's awards event, here's a look at the most awarded singers in the iHeartRadio Music Awards history.

Taylor Swift - 34 wins

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift 

Taylor Swift stands as the undisputed queen of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, holding a record of 34 wins.

Her dominance shines bright in nearly every major category, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Tour of the Year.

Drake - 13 wins

Drake
Drake 

Drake is the second most awarded artist in the history of iHeartRadio Music Awards with 13 wins.

His accolades include Hip-hop Song of the Year, Hip-hop Artist of the Year, and R&B Song of the Year.

BTS - 12 wins

BTS
BTS

The popular South Korean boy band BTS has bagged 12 awards at the esteemed event, securing the third position in the list.

Their prestigious accolades include Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Fan Army, and Best Boy Band.

Twenty One Pilots - 11 wins

Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots 

Twenty One Pilots, which comprise of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, has secured its own dedicated spot at iHeartRadio Music Awards with 11 big wins.

Their list of esteemed victories include major awards such as Best Rock Album of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Rock Album of the Year, and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year.

Bruno Mars - 10 wins

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 

In the list of most awarded iHeartRadio Music Awards artists, Bruno Mars is on the fifth spot with 10 wins.

With his ability to deliver timeless hits and electrifying performances, the Die with a Smile crooner has bagged multiple awards, including Best Duo/Group of the Year, R&B Artist of the Year, and Best Rock Album of the Year.

The Chainsmokers - 10 wins

The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers 

Enjoying the fifth position alongside Bruno Mars are the American electronic duo, The Chainsmokers, with 10 awards.

With their catchy music and chart-topping hits, the duo have received multiple prizes, including Best Collaboration, Dance Song of the Year, and Dance Album of the Year.

Justin Bieber - 8 wins

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber 

The Baby hitmaker Justin Bieber has bagged eight iHeartRadio Music Awards, securing his position among top artists in the esteemed awards show.

Bieber's awards list includes accolades for Your Fave: Artist or Group, International Video of the Year by a Canadian, and Fan Fave Artist or Group.

Ariana Grande - 8 wins

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande 

With her vocal power and chart dominance, Ariana Grande has won eight trophies in the history of iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Grande's list of iHeartRadio Music Awards includes Female Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

Billie Eilish - 7 wins

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish 

With seven wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billie Eilish has cemented her career alongside top artists of the industry.

Her list of prestigious awards include Alternative Rock Song of the Year, Alternative Rock Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year.

Post Malone - 7 wins

Post Malone
Post Malone

Post Malone's chart-topping tracks have won him seven esteemed trophies in the history of iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Sunflower crooner has bagged multiple awards in different categories, include Best Music Video, Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year, and Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year.

First details of Nicholas Brendon's death unveiled by coroner
First details of Nicholas Brendon's death unveiled by coroner
Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne part ways after nine years of tumultuous marriage
Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne part ways after nine years of tumultuous marriage
Dash Crofts, 'Summer Breeze' singer dies at 85: Cause of Death revealed
Dash Crofts, 'Summer Breeze' singer dies at 85: Cause of Death revealed
Shaquille O'Neal shuts down viral flirty DM claims involving Sabrina Carpenter
Shaquille O'Neal shuts down viral flirty DM claims involving Sabrina Carpenter
Kylie Kelce drops bombshell after Taylor Swift shakes up Travis Kelce wedding plans
Kylie Kelce drops bombshell after Taylor Swift shakes up Travis Kelce wedding plans
HBO Max rolls out in the UK ahead of 'Harry Potter' series debut
HBO Max rolls out in the UK ahead of 'Harry Potter' series debut
'Harry Potter' series star Paapa Essiedu hit with threats, studio takes major action
'Harry Potter' series star Paapa Essiedu hit with threats, studio takes major action
Rihanna recalls terrifying moment when woman fired bullets at her mansion
Rihanna recalls terrifying moment when woman fired bullets at her mansion
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s plan for globe-spanning honeymoon laid bare
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s plan for globe-spanning honeymoon laid bare
Bruce Springsteen reveals his 2026 tour plans
Bruce Springsteen reveals his 2026 tour plans
Sydney Sweeney honors troops as she shares brother’s deployment
Sydney Sweeney honors troops as she shares brother’s deployment
‘Harry Potter’ series trailer sparks online debate among loyal fans: 'feel zero magic'
‘Harry Potter’ series trailer sparks online debate among loyal fans: 'feel zero magic'

Popular News

Queen Camilla becomes first female royal to bag prestigious membership after 193 years

Queen Camilla becomes first female royal to bag prestigious membership after 193 years
4 minutes ago
First details of Nicholas Brendon's death unveiled by coroner

First details of Nicholas Brendon's death unveiled by coroner
33 minutes ago
OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability

OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability
25 minutes ago