Taylor Swift to Bruno Mars: Most awarded artists in iHeartRadio Music Awards history

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards are just around the corner, and it's time to look back at the most awarded artists in the event's history.
Just like every year, the prestigious awards gala is once again set to recognize the outstanding talents of the music industry with its esteemed accolades.
Scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will mark a star-studded night with the talented artists taking home their hard-earned awards.
However, before you tune into this year's awards event, here's a look at the most awarded singers in the iHeartRadio Music Awards history.
Taylor Swift - 34 wins
Taylor Swift stands as the undisputed queen of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, holding a record of 34 wins.
Her dominance shines bright in nearly every major category, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Tour of the Year.
Drake - 13 wins
Drake is the second most awarded artist in the history of iHeartRadio Music Awards with 13 wins.
His accolades include Hip-hop Song of the Year, Hip-hop Artist of the Year, and R&B Song of the Year.
BTS - 12 wins
The popular South Korean boy band BTS has bagged 12 awards at the esteemed event, securing the third position in the list.
Their prestigious accolades include Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Fan Army, and Best Boy Band.
Twenty One Pilots - 11 wins
Twenty One Pilots, which comprise of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, has secured its own dedicated spot at iHeartRadio Music Awards with 11 big wins.
Their list of esteemed victories include major awards such as Best Rock Album of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Rock Album of the Year, and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year.
Bruno Mars - 10 wins
In the list of most awarded iHeartRadio Music Awards artists, Bruno Mars is on the fifth spot with 10 wins.
With his ability to deliver timeless hits and electrifying performances, the Die with a Smile crooner has bagged multiple awards, including Best Duo/Group of the Year, R&B Artist of the Year, and Best Rock Album of the Year.
The Chainsmokers - 10 wins
Enjoying the fifth position alongside Bruno Mars are the American electronic duo, The Chainsmokers, with 10 awards.
With their catchy music and chart-topping hits, the duo have received multiple prizes, including Best Collaboration, Dance Song of the Year, and Dance Album of the Year.
Justin Bieber - 8 wins
The Baby hitmaker Justin Bieber has bagged eight iHeartRadio Music Awards, securing his position among top artists in the esteemed awards show.
Bieber's awards list includes accolades for Your Fave: Artist or Group, International Video of the Year by a Canadian, and Fan Fave Artist or Group.
Ariana Grande - 8 wins
With her vocal power and chart dominance, Ariana Grande has won eight trophies in the history of iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Grande's list of iHeartRadio Music Awards includes Female Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Billie Eilish - 7 wins
With seven wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billie Eilish has cemented her career alongside top artists of the industry.
Her list of prestigious awards include Alternative Rock Song of the Year, Alternative Rock Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year.
Post Malone - 7 wins
Post Malone's chart-topping tracks have won him seven esteemed trophies in the history of iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The Sunflower crooner has bagged multiple awards in different categories, include Best Music Video, Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year, and Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year.