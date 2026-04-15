Clavicular sparks concern after livestream incident leads to hospitalization

A controversial 'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular has been hospitalized in Miami after a suspected overdose during a livestream.
As per PEOPLE, Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, was taken to the ER after a suspected overdose when his livestream abruptly cut off.
The 20-year-old appeared intoxicated and slurring his words while interacting with people during a Miami livestream on April 14.
"Holy s--- dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f---ing destroyed right now," Peters tells the young woman, and continues to repeat the phrase intermittently.
As they take seats at a bar, fellow influencer Androgenic, next to Peters, questions him, "When did you last take blue?" as Peters' head appears to slump forward.
Later in the stream, Androgenic asked Peters if he wants an “addy,” apparently referring to Adderall, a prescription drug used to treat ADHD.
Then, the livestream abruptly cuts off.
It remains unknown which substances were involved before the suspected overdose.
Shortly after the incident was captured on the livestream, Androgenic addressed the situation on X.
"I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds," Androgenic wrote.
He added, "Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital."
Amid news of the suspected overdose, influencer Woah Vicky, who appeared on Peters' livestream several weeks ago, sent him well wishes on X. "Praying for clav," she wrote.
The incident comes days after Peters appeared on 60 Minutes Australia on April 12, discussing the controversial “looksmaxxing” community he’s seen as a leader of.