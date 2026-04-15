Sydney Sweeney takes swipe at American Eagle controversy in new jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney gave a subtle shout-out to her last year American Eagle denim campaign backlash, which made her the leading headlines for weeks for all the wrong reasons.
The Euphoria actress landed in hot water last July after an ad and posters featuring Sweeney in jeans and a denim jacket did not sit well with several critics and the internet due to its viral tagline.
In the ad, the 28-year-old said, "Sydney Sweeney has great Jeans," while in the denim campaign posters, it read, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes" with the last word crossed out and replaced with "jeans".
Many netizens criticised the wordplay, speculating that it promotes eugenics and racism, and called out the Pennsylvania-based clothing retailer for their campaign.
Despite the intense discourse, Sweeney has now seemingly given a nod to the controversial advertisement in a new clip for the American Eagle while promoting their jean shorts.
"What brand am I wearing?" Sweeney could be heard in the ad before taking a walk along the beach and showing off her bob.
She then smiles at the camera and says, "Yeah. That one." The line appears to be a reference to her controversial "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign.
Following the initial campaign, American Eagle defended the ad, noting, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans."
"Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone," the statement added.
Addressing the intense backlash during an interview with GQ, Sweeney said, "I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign."
"Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true. Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always trying to bring people together. I'm against hate and divisiveness."