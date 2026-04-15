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Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of 'LOTR' spin off

'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' star-studded ensemble also includes Kate Winslet

Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of LOTR spin off
Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of LOTR spin off

Jamie Dornan and Leo Woodall have joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, leading a star-studded ensemble that also includes Kate Winslet.

As per the recent report, The Fall star will play Strider (Aragorn’s alias), while the One Day star portrays Halvard.

Returning cast members include Andy Serkis as Gollum, with Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and Lee Pace reprising their roles.

Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of LOTR spin off

It was previously reported that Kate Winslet has also joined the cast as Marigol in the Serkis-directed franchise.

The Titanic star is set to take on her biggest fantasy role to date, following her appearance in Avatar: Fire and Ash, after months of casting speculation.

At CinemaCon, Warner Bros. confirmed Dornan will portray the 80-something chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers.

The role of Aragorn was once brought to life by Viggo Mortensen, sparking fan backlash when his return to the franchise was ruled out.

Jamie Dornan is known for Belfast, The Fall, and the Fifty Shades films, while Leo Woodall, once rumoured to play Aragorn, will instead portray Dúnedain ranger Halvard alongside Strider and Gandalf in the story set between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

The script has been co-written by The Lord of the Rings veterans Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, ahead of filming in Wellington, New Zealand.

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