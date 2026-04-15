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Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow

The 'I Wonder' rapper was denied entry from the UK earlier this month, leading to the cancellation of Wireless Festival

Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow
Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow

Kanye West has been forced to make a key decision amid fears of being banned from France.

On Wednesday morning, April 15, Ye announced that he would be postponing his upcoming Marseille concert as the French authorities were weighing their options to restrict his entry into the country.

Turning to his X account, the American rapper penned, "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice."

Kanye West
Kanye West

This comes after the cancellation of Wireless Festival in London, where West was set to headline all three dates, after he was denied entry into the UK over his past antisemitic remarks.

A spokesperson for French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told Politico that the government is "very determined" to stop the June concert at the Marseille Vélodrome and is exploring "every possibility" to stop it.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that Nuñez has spoken to Marseille mayor Benoît Payan, as well as Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur prefect Jacques Witkowski, but that France's highest administrative court has ruled that "local state authorities can only ban a concert under strict conditions, if statements at the event risk constituting a criminal offense and if public order is threatened".

West was prevented from travelling to the UK as the British government rejected his application for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), with the Home Office announcing that his presence in the UK would "not be conducive to the public good".

Following the announcement, Wireless Festival said it had cancelled the three-day event and all the tickets would be refunded.

That came after British ministers and Jewish groups said organisers of the London festival should be "ashamed" for inviting the disgraced rapper amid his antisemitic comments.

He also released a track titled Heil Hitler last year and advertised a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

Responding to the decision to block his entry into the country, the Campaign Against Antisemitism said the government "has clearly made the right decision".

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