Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids

Princess Kate is marking a special occasion today alongside members of her family, celebrating the moment privately with her loved ones.
James Middleton turns 39 today, with the Princess of Wales and Prince William believed to be quietly marking the occasion.
He has been flooded with birthday messages across his social media accounts.
James is known to share a close bond with his sisters Catherine and Pippa Middleton.
"I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me," he told Hello previously.
James previously credited Kate, along with sister Pippa and their mother, for helping him through depression.
As discussed in a Marie Claire UK article, he mentioned that having his sisters' support taught him that vulnerability is a strength
The entrepreneur married Alizée Thevenet on September 11, 2021, with the bride wearing Carole Middleton’s wedding dress.
Catherine, Prince William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—attended the ceremony, arriving early to surprise the couple.
The two families are said to have a very close bond, with James writing in his memoir that his future wife acted as though "she has been part of the family for years".