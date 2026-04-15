Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman avoid run-in as both attend star-studded CinemaCon

Tom Cruise reportedly narrowly avoided an awkward encounter with ex-wife Nicole Kidman after the former couple attended the same convention, sparking speculation about a possible run-in.
The Top Gun star, 63, and the Moulin Rouge! actress, 58, were both present at the CinemaCon 2026 convention held at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
The exes appeared to coordinate in matching black ensembles, as Cruise wore a suit and Kidman stunned in a silk dress.
Kidman added height to her look with black pumps, styling her blonde hair in soft waves.
Cruise teamed up with The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu to debut a first look at their dark comedy Digger.
In the film, he plays Digger Rockwell, an oil tycoon whose actions spark a major environmental disaster.
Kidman also teamed up with Practical Magic co-star Sandra Bullock to present clips from the forthcoming sequel.
The film, a continuation of the 1998 classic, is set to hit screens on September 11 and is helmed by Susanne Bier.
The duo steered clear of an awkward reunion and were not spotted posing together at the event.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman married from 1990 to 2001 and sharing two adopted children, made separate onstage appearances at the event while promoting their upcoming projects.