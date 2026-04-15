Hailey Bieber causes stir with weird move at Justin Bieber’s Coachella party

Hailey Bieber reportedly caused a stir at Justin Bieber’s ultra-exclusive Coachella afterparty by turning away around 20 influencers.
As per The Sun, a source shared that the Rhode Founder reportedly turned away around 20 guests from the Baby singer Coachella afterparty, with one influencer claiming the entire guest list was suddenly “cut” from the ultra-exclusive event hosted by his Skylrk fashion brand.
A source said, “Many people were turned down who had previously been invited.”
They added, “Promoters also had a lot of girls on their guest lists and I heard Hailey was turning them away.”
The stars at the party reportedly included the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with Kendall Jenner said to be “all over” actor Jacob Elordi.
Influencer Zach Clayton also claimed his guest list was “cut,” saying 20 of his invited guests were denied entry and calling Hailey Bieber a “boss.”
However, the Peaches singer’s Coachella set received mixed reactions from fans and festival-goers, with some questioning his $10 million fee and minimal, laptop-led performance.
Online viewers also noted that parts of the audience appeared “bored,” sparking debate over the stripped-down set.
Justin’s set was scheduled for a late 11:25pm start, with pre-show buzz suggesting possible delays due to strong high-desert winds.