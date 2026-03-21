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  • By Bushra Saleem
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Olivier Rioux’s towering height makes waves at Florida’s March Madness win

Florida's towering center, Olivier Rioux, shocks opponents and makes history in March Madness

  • By Bushra Saleem
Olivier Rioux’s towering height makes waves at Florida’s March Madness win
Olivier Rioux’s towering height makes waves at Florida’s March Madness win

Olivier Rioux made headlines after Florida’s March Madness clash due to his towering height.

According to New York Post, the tallest college basketball player who only witnessing Florida’s last year run for national title this year made his contribution in the team’s win.

The 7-foot-9 redshirt freshman yet again made history Friday night, March 20, when he both entered and later scored during top-seeded Florida’s 114-55 demolition of 16th-seeded Prairie View A&M in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Rioux’s teammates and the crowd inside Benchmark International Arena in Tampa erupted when Rioux dunked after securing an offensive rebound with 1:12 remaining.

Rioux finally debuted last November to become the tallest player in the sport’s history, and one month later became the tallest player to ever score in a college basketball game.

Fans reportedly chanted “We want Ollie” while the Gators turned the game into a glorified exhibition, and he entered a 109-47 game with 1:54 remaining.

In a comical moment, the TNT broadcast captured him standing next to the 6-foot-8 Hassane Diallo and the just towering over his opponent.

He missed two shots soon after entering before slamming home a miss.

Rioux arrived to Gainesville for the 2024-25 season to much fanfare due to his jaw-dropping height, but he ultimately sat out the season. He did provide a viral moment after Florida’s national title triumph over Houston when he cut a piece of the net without needing the help of a ladder.

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