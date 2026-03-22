Logan Paul’s Tom Brady comments sparks backlash after flag football win

Logan Paul initially appeared to get the last laugh in his war of words with Tom Brady, that is, until football fans chimed in on social media.
According to Daily Mail, after days of promoting the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic with some performative bickering, Paul's Wildcats topped Brady's Founders, 34-26, on Saturday in Los Angeles.
“I beat Tom Brady,” Paul, an influencer and WWE wrestler, wrote on X afterwards.
Comprised mostly of NFL stars, the Wildcats and Founders both fell to Team USA in the round-robin tournament, so Paul's boast rang somewhat hollow. And while the event was intended to promote flag football ahead of its anticipated inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, fans were still reluctant to take gridiron football's safer sibling too seriously.
As a result, nobody was too impressed with Paul.
“You played flag football,” one critic remarked.
“Bro said ‘I beat Tom Brady’ like he just dropped a 7-touchdown masterclass in the Super Bowl,” another responded.
“Meanwhile it was flag football, no pads, Brady was probably sipping avocado toast on the sideline going ‘who's this YouTuber again?’”
Brady, who previously described Paul's wrestling career as “cute,” embarrassed his rival on the field by catching a pass over the influencer and jokingly flipping the ball into his chest after the play. Paul tried to get into Brady's face afterwards but was held back by an official.