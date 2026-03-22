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  • By Sidra Khan
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Karan Johar makes big announcement after Janhvi Kapoor exits his talent agency

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' director Karan Johar announces major update after Janhvi Kapoor parts ways with his agency

  • By Sidra Khan
Karan Johar makes big announcement after Janhvi Kapoor exits his talent agency
Karan Johar makes big announcement after Janhvi Kapoor exits his talent agency

Karan Johar has teased a "thrilling" year for fans with his latest post.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 22, the 53-year-old the Indian filmmaker and film producer shared a buzz-making news with fans as he opened up about his upcoming career ventures.

In the update, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director revealed that he has joined forces with Prime Video India for a series of exciting projects.

He promised that through these projects, he is set to introduce "new faces, new talent, new stories and lots of entertainment."

Alongside a carousel of photos and videos featuring him meeting with the Prime Video executives, Johar wrote, "A day with @primevideoin for Prime Video Presents - It Starts Here! A mega day for us all, the introduction and birth of so many titles into the world of cinema..."

"From our very own house of dharmamovies & @dharmaticent, we're stoked to introduce some new faces, new talent, new stories and lots of entertainment! Buckle up, 2026 is going to be a thrilling one," he teased.

Karan Johar's exciting update comes just days after Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi's elder daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor, parted way with his talent agency.

Speaking on the matter, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director told Hindustan Times that "there will be some talent who come to us and go; between the three leading agencies, there is always passing the parcel that is happening."

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