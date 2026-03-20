'Dhurandhar 2' actor reveals his efforts in preparing to portray Bade Saab

Dhurandhar 2 actor who portrayed Bade Saab revealed he underwent extensive psychological preparation for the role.
Speaking with Variety India, Danish Iqbal playing Bade Saab (Dawood Ibrahim) opened up on how he prepared for the role.
Danish said, “As actors, we put all our hard work, blood and soul into every work we do. But there are a few characters which create some magic on screen. So, if the character of Bade Saab or Dawood Ibrahim is getting appreciation, it's because of the kind of detailing that went into it, apart from my performance. I'm really grateful to the audience for the love they are showering on me.”
Speaking about his role, the actor mentioned, “When Mukesh (Chhabra) asked me to play Dawood, I asked, 'Who's Dawood?' Because Dawood can be anyone's name, right? After he revealed the character, I asked him, ‘Are you sure?’ Because I don't look like Dawood, and sometimes we actors doubt ourselves, especially when you are offered such an important character, in such a big film.”
Danish revealed that Mukesh and Aditya Dhar’s confidence in him helped him believe in himself, leading him to focus on the character and scenes with extensive psychological preparation.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres March 19, 2026.