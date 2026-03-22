News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Sonakshi Sinha joins list of celebrities seeking protection from AI misuse

Sonakshi Sinha has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sonakshi Sinha joins list of celebrities seeking protection from AI misuse
Sonakshi Sinha joins list of celebrities seeking protection from AI misuse

Delhi High Court has stepped in to safeguard the personality rights of Sonakshi Sinha amid growing concerns over the misuse of her likeness through AI-generated content.

On Friday, the DHC indicated that it would issue an interim direction to safeguard the personality rights of Bollywood actor the Danbangg starlet.

The matter came before Justice Jyoti Singh, who examined the actor’s application for an injunction against alleged identity misuse.

During proceedings, the court called for particular instances of infringement, prompting Sinha’s counsel to point to AI chatbots allegedly misusing her persona and attributes.

The court ordered the production of electronic copies of the alleged infringing links and allowed supplementary documents to be filed under sealed cover within two days.

The case has now been scheduled for further hearing on July 6.

The move came after a similar order protecting Ramdev’s personality rights, with the High Court issuing comparable rulings for several public figures in recent years.

Among those who have received such legal protection are singer Jubin Nautiyal, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and actors Kajol, R. Madhavan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. Actor Salman Khan has also approached the court with a similar plea.

Ayeza Khan to Saba Qamar: Celebs drop mesmerizing Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 snaps
Ayeza Khan to Saba Qamar: Celebs drop mesmerizing Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 snaps
Salim Khan makes first post-discharge appearance on Eid with Salman Khan: 'Dad is back'
Salim Khan makes first post-discharge appearance on Eid with Salman Khan: 'Dad is back'
Huma Qureshi reveals what Eid really means to her
Huma Qureshi reveals what Eid really means to her
'Dhurandhar 2': Rakesh Roshan drops bombshell on Ranveer Singh starrer
'Dhurandhar 2': Rakesh Roshan drops bombshell on Ranveer Singh starrer
Karan Johar finally clears the air on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' sequel rumours
Karan Johar finally clears the air on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' sequel rumours
Mahira Khan pens heartfelt message for her ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ film
Mahira Khan pens heartfelt message for her ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ film
Ranveer Singh celebrates 'Dhurandhar 2' epic debut with iconic 'Fa9la' dance
Ranveer Singh celebrates 'Dhurandhar 2' epic debut with iconic 'Fa9la' dance
Salman Khan to surprise fans with mystery collaboration for Eid 2027
Salman Khan to surprise fans with mystery collaboration for Eid 2027
Karan Johar reacts to Alia Bhatt giving break to outsiders with 'Don't Be Shy'
Karan Johar reacts to Alia Bhatt giving break to outsiders with 'Don't Be Shy'
'Dhurandhar 2' actor reveals his efforts in preparing to portray Bade Saab
'Dhurandhar 2' actor reveals his efforts in preparing to portray Bade Saab
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed
Sidharth Malhotra showers praise on Ranveer Singh as 'Dhurandhar 2' releases
Sidharth Malhotra showers praise on Ranveer Singh as 'Dhurandhar 2' releases

Popular News

Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions

Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions
14 minutes ago
Meteor hits Houston woman's home after producing daytime fireball, sonic boom

Meteor hits Houston woman's home after producing daytime fireball, sonic boom
27 minutes ago
Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran: Power plant warning sparks strong response

Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran: Power plant warning sparks strong response
3 hours ago