Sonakshi Sinha joins list of celebrities seeking protection from AI misuse

Delhi High Court has stepped in to safeguard the personality rights of Sonakshi Sinha amid growing concerns over the misuse of her likeness through AI-generated content.
On Friday, the DHC indicated that it would issue an interim direction to safeguard the personality rights of Bollywood actor the Danbangg starlet.
The matter came before Justice Jyoti Singh, who examined the actor’s application for an injunction against alleged identity misuse.
During proceedings, the court called for particular instances of infringement, prompting Sinha’s counsel to point to AI chatbots allegedly misusing her persona and attributes.
The court ordered the production of electronic copies of the alleged infringing links and allowed supplementary documents to be filed under sealed cover within two days.
The case has now been scheduled for further hearing on July 6.
The move came after a similar order protecting Ramdev’s personality rights, with the High Court issuing comparable rulings for several public figures in recent years.
Among those who have received such legal protection are singer Jubin Nautiyal, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and actors Kajol, R. Madhavan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. Actor Salman Khan has also approached the court with a similar plea.