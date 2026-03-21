Mahira Khan pens heartfelt message for her ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ film

Mahira Khan recently shared a heartfelt message for her newly released movie, Aag Lagay Basti Mein, which recently released in theatres.
The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram during the wee hours of Saturday, March 21, and penned a lengthy note, writing, “My producer decided to have a screening before we left for promotions .. I wasn’t prepared with any clothes. So I decided to wear something I had lying in my closet. It’s my most special jora.. for a very special film.”
The Neelofar star went on to say, “When I asked @mustafafahad26 when I should arrive, he said ‘You come first. You’re the host’. We are the host. We are a team… and wattaaa team Aaag Lagay basti wasss/is! MashAllah.”
In the end, Khan concluded wishing everyone Chaand Mubarak, as she wrote, “I will write a long love letter to it… but for now… May all our hard work, blood, sweat, tears and the love we put into our film shine bright for days to come and forever. Ameen.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s newly released movie Aag Lagay Basti Mein premiered in cinemas on March 21, 2026.
Apart from the duo, the movie features an ensemble cast including Javed Sheikh, Tabish Hashmi, Salahuddin Tunio, Ali Abdullah, and Samra Shehzadi.