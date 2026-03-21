'Dhurandhar 2': Rakesh Roshan drops bombshell on Ranveer Singh starrer

Rakesh Roshan recently shared his two cents on Ranveer Singh’s newly released blockbuster sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released this weekend.
The 76-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and reacted to the sequel of 2025’s Dhurandhar, praising the movie director, Aditya Dhar, and also acknowledged the film’s success.
Roshan began, “I just watched Aditya Dhar’s historic Dhurandhar, and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made Dhurandhar. He has started a new era in filmmaking!”
The father of Hrithik Roshan went on to say, “This should not be considered as a threat, but a healthy and much needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment.”
In the end, he penned, “It was about time, and @adityadharfilms has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya!”
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
Released on March on March 19, 2026, the action spy film has already earned over ₹222–250 crore in its opening days.
Moreover, the movie has broken around 20 records, including the highest-grossing opening for a Ranveer Singh movie.