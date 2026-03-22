Ayeza Khan to Saba Qamar: Celebs drop mesmerizing Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 snaps

After an entire month of prayers and fasting, Muslims around the world finally celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with great excitement.
To mark the special festival, Pakistani celebrities, including Mawra Hocane, Saboor Aly, and Wahaj Ali, took to their official Instagram accounts to post their striking Eid looks on Saturday, March 21.
From Hania Amir to Danish Taimoor, take a look at how the fans’ favorite stars celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid.
Sanam Saeed:
On the 2026 Eid-ul-Fitr, the Kafeel star Sanam Saeed looked gorgeous in a shimmery rose gold ethnic ensemble adorned with heavy embroidery.
With her hair styled in a sleek ponytail, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress wore glam makeup and heavy dangling earrings to complete the look.
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor:
The beloved Pakistani A-list couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated Eid in a star-studded gathering at actor Shahroz Sabzwari’s home.
For the special occasion, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress stunned in a striking white outfit featuring a long, sleeveless kameez with wide leg trousers and dupatta.
Meanwhile, the Humrahi star exuded charm in a designer beige ensemble that included the traditional shalwar kameez, paired with an embellished coat.
Minal Khan:
Minal Khan served fairytale look in a glittering, heavily sequined floor-length gown, complemented by her lustrous wavy hair and gorgeous makeup.
Saba Qamar:
The Muamma star Saba Qamar looked breathtaking in a beautiful pastel green and white traditional long frock as she twirled in front of the camera to flaunt her flowy ensemble.
Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani:
The newlyweds Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani radiated marital bliss in their swoon-worthy Eid photoshoot, with the Jama Taqseem actress dressed in a stylish blue outfit, while her husband looked handsome in simple white shalwar kameez.
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari:
The parents of an adorable baby girl, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari celebrated the auspicious occasion in matching white ensembles, while their cute daughter, Serena, was dolled up in a navy blue dress.
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt:
Pakistani star-couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt marked Eid with a captivating photoshoot, featuring the former actress – dressed in a rose gold outfit – posing with her actor husband, who donned a brown kameez with white trousers.
Durefishan Saleem:
Durefishan Saleem radiated glow in a simple look, wearing a white kurti adorned with green embroidery and paired with matching trousers.
Wahaj Ali:
Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali rocked Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 in a striking black ethnic shalwar kameez, keeping his look simple yet classy.
Hania Amir:
With her hand adorned with stunning henna art, the bubbly girl of Lollywood Hania Amir celebrated Eid in a beautiful traditional look by wearing a metallic black ensemble with a dupatta on her head.
She paired her ensemble with silver earrings that perfectly complemented the color of her outfit.