Huma Qureshi reveals what Eid really means to her

Huma Qureshi recently revealed what Eid really means to her.
The 39-year-old actress during an interview with the Times of India, shared, "We often forget to be grateful for what we have."
She went on to say, “Sharing with friends, family, people around you, your community, and perhaps people who are less privileged than you are. Ramzan is a month when we do a lot of things – whether it’s iftar or just sharing whatever we’re eating and opening our table out to friends and others.”
According to Qureshi, it’s a very important part of who they are as a family.
“We often forget to take a moment, pause and be genuinely grateful for what we have in our daily life,” said the Gangs of Wasseypur star in the end.
On the professional front, Huma Qureshi is set to star in movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grownups, an action thriller starring Yash.
Apart from the duo, the forthcoming movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Resad Ajim, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
It’s worth mentioning here that Toxic is budgeted at ₹600–700 crore and is set to be the most expensive Indian film ever made.
The movie was scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, however, it will now be released on June 4, 2026.