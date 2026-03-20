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  • By Sidra Khan
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Ranveer Singh celebrates 'Dhurandhar 2' epic debut with iconic 'Fa9la' dance

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' makes thunderous debut at box office with massive ₹102.55 crore collection

  • By Sidra Khan
Ranveer Singh celebrates Dhurandhar 2 epic debut with iconic Fa9la dance
Ranveer Singh celebrates 'Dhurandhar 2' epic debut with iconic 'Fa9la' dance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is dominating the box office, and Ranveer Singh knows how to celebrate this blockbuster success.

The highly anticipated second installment of the 2025 spy action thriller film finally hit the big screens on Thursday, March 19, garnering positive reviews and widespread acclaim on its very first day.

After the movie's successful screening, the makers hosted a thrilling party with the cast and crew, celebrating the release of Dhurandhar 2.

The joyful photos and videos have finally made their way to social media, sending fans into a frenzy as one of the clips showed how the Bajirao Mastani star celebrated the epic debut of his eagerly awaited movie.

In the clip, Ranveer can be seen grooving to the electrifying beat of the viral track, Fa9la, from Dhurandhar, delivering Akshaye Khanna's iconic steps.

The video also features him hugging the crew of the movie and taking photos with them.

As per Hindustan Times, the bash was also attended by Soumya Tandon, Aditya Dhar, Mukesh Chhabra, Sara Arjun, Jubin Nautiyal, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and others.

For the celebratory party, Deepika Padukone's husband was seen wearing a black T-shirt with “Dhurandhar” printed on it, paired with a maroon jacket.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded a massive opening by earning ₹102.55 crore in India, while its worldwide collection was ₹236 crore.

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