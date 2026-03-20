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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Salman Khan to surprise fans with mystery collaboration for Eid 2027

The 'Tiger 3' actor set to appear in new film, ' Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' in August of this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Salman Khan to surprise fans with mystery collaboration for Eid 2027
Salman Khan to surprise fans with mystery collaboration for Eid 2027  

Salman Khan may break this year's tradition to release a new film on Eid, but he is definitely not going to skip 2027 festive season to surprise his fans! 

According to Bollywood Hungama's latest report, the Dabangg star is eyeing a surprise collaboration for next year.

Insiders close to Salman recently revealed that the Tere Naam actor is in talks with Indian film producer Dil Raju, known for his movies like Game Changer, Dil, Yevadu and others.

"Salman Khan is in talks with Dil Raju and Vamshi Padilpally to plan their schedules in a way that an Eid 2027 release becomes a reality," the tipster told the outlet.

The source further claimed that the director has already initiated the process and has been preparing a strong script for the next project of the superstar.

"It’s a pure commercial entertainer with Salman Khan playing to the gallery," the insider noted. 

It is pertinent to mention that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has been synonymous with a grand release on Eid every year; this year, the Bollywood actor missed the slot to avoid the possible clash with Ranveer Singh's new movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. 

Reportedly, Salman skipped this year's Eid after his last movie, Sikandar, failed to meet his expectations at the box office.

So far, the Tiger 3 star has yet to react to these ongoing speculations. 

On the work front, Salman Khan will release his upcoming new film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (previously known as Battle of Galwan), in August 2026. 

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