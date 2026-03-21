Salim Khan makes first post-discharge appearance on Eid with Salman Khan: 'Dad is back'

Salim Khan has made his first public appearance since being discharged alongside his family on Eid, after a concerning hospital visit.
In a viral video, Salman Khan, along with his father, greeted fans on Eid, who were gathered outside Galaxy Apartments. The veteran screenwriter was seen in a wheelchair on the balcony as he waved to the crowd.
The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actor's family, including brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, also joined their father to mark the festivities.
For the annual practice, Salman rocked a brown shirt with blue denim as he was spotted giving a flying kiss to his fans.
The 60-year-old also shared a video on his Instagram account and thanked fans for all their prayers and blessings for his father.
Salman penned, "Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you."
For the unversed, Salim was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in February, and it was revealed that the legendary screenwriter suffered a minor haemorrhage, and due to old age, his recovery was taking time.
On the work front, Salman Khan is set to lead a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.